Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

