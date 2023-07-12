Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $570.25 and last traded at $570.25. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.11.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.80.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

