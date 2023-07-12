T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

