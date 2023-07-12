Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.13. Taitron Components shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 12,008 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

