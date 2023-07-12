Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

TSM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

