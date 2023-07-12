Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.09) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.09) to GBX 960 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5954 per share. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.