Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.94

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 116223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $98,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $98,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock worth $35,043,098. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

