Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.59

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 139038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Tecnoglass last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

