TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 56,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 79,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $260,657.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,835,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in TELA Bio by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELA Bio by 46,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.