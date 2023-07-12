Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.75) to GBX 2,305 ($29.65) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.26) to GBX 2,400 ($30.88) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.98) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

BURBY stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.