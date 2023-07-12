Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.75) to GBX 2,305 ($29.65) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.26) to GBX 2,400 ($30.88) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.98) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
