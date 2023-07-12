The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,055. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.