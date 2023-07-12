The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,107,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.