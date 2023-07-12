The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $97,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $382.63 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

