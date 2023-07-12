The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

