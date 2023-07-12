The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
