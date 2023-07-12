The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $45,190.42 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,985. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

