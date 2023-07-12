The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

