The Procter & Gamble Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

