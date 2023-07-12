The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.46

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 2841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

