theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 7.1%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 17,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 104,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

theglobe.com Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

