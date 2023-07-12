Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 4.3%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 32,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 68,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

See Also

