Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.67. 636,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.