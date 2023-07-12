Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. 968,360 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

