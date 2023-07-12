Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 514,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,933. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

