Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 9,215 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $8,152,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 94,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

