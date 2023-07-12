Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,959 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 1,638,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

