TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.43

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 624712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 325.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 107.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $347,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

