TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 295094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $799.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

