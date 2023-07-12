Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.67.

TSE TOU opened at C$65.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.48. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

