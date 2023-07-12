Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 12-Month High at $196.80

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.80 and last traded at $196.63, with a volume of 191190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

