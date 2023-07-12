Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CAO Mark Majocha Sells 2,202 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.48. 1,014,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,240. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $197.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

