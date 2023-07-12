TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 258,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 325,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in TransAlta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.