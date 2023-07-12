Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.87.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

