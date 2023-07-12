Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 22,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 59,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $59,265.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,799. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

