UBS Group Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

