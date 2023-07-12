Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 128,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

