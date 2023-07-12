Uniswap Trading Down 2.7% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00017300 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $47.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00318068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.35271227 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 728 active market(s) with $49,655,186.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

