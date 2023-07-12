UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $3.74 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $1.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00013265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00317262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,861,839 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,864,050.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.98974802 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $989,865.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.