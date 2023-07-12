VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 403,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 298,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $17.53.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 299,774 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 121,469 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

