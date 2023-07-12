Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

