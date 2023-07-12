Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,539. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

