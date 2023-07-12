Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 578,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,553. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

