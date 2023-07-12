Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $50,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VGSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 567,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

