Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.52. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

