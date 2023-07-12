Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $410.78

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $410.78 and last traded at $410.75, with a volume of 933836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

