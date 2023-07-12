Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2,531.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

