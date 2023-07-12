Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,305,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BND opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.