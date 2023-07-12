Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

