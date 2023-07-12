Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 661,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

