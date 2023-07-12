Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. 10,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

