Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $108.85 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Verge has a market capitalization of $108.85 million and $28.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00935722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00537465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00061740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,298,100 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

